News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Driver in Derbyshire village has van seized by police after committing four offences

A Derbyshire driver saw their van seized by officers – with four offences discovered in just one traffic stop.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 10:00 am
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 10:00 am

On Wednesday, August 31, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit pulled over a van in Langwith.

Officers found that the driver was carrying four passengers in the rear of the vehicle – the first of the offences. The driver was then revealed to have no licence or insurance, whilst driving a van with defective tyres – taking his total up to four.

READ THIS: Derbyshire biker praises police officer who saved his life after suffering heart problems and collapsing at the side of the road

The van was confiscated from the driver by DRPU officers.

Most Popular

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “This van was the gift that just kept giving this afternoon. No licence, no insurance, defective tyres, four passengers in rear. Seized, reported, prohibition. Our actions really do save lives!”