Driver in Derbyshire village has van seized by police after committing four offences
A Derbyshire driver saw their van seized by officers – with four offences discovered in just one traffic stop.
On Wednesday, August 31, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit pulled over a van in Langwith.
Officers found that the driver was carrying four passengers in the rear of the vehicle – the first of the offences. The driver was then revealed to have no licence or insurance, whilst driving a van with defective tyres – taking his total up to four.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “This van was the gift that just kept giving this afternoon. No licence, no insurance, defective tyres, four passengers in rear. Seized, reported, prohibition. Our actions really do save lives!”