Young person arrested in connection with series of incidents after rise in anti-social behaviour across Derbyshire town
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team have reported an increase in anti-social behaviour, taking place in and around Bolsover town centre.
One youth has been arrested in connection with some of these incidents. Other young people involved have been placed under Anti-Social Behaviour Contracts.
These contracts see officers work with parents to set out conditions for their children to adhere to, with the aim of reducing ASB. These conditions can include curfew times, areas they must stay away from and people they are unable to associate with.
A total of three young people have also been reported for driving offences, related to the use of motorbikes and e-bikes in Bolsover.
READ THIS: Walkers rescued from popular Peak District beauty spot after rising water levels leave them stranded
The Bolsover SNT said they are continuing to work with Bolsover District Council to tackle ASB – patrolling known hotspots across the area.