Young person arrested in connection with series of incidents after rise in anti-social behaviour across Derbyshire town

A young person was arrested in connection with a number of incidents amid a spike in anti-social behaviour across a Derbyshire town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team have reported an increase in anti-social behaviour, taking place in and around Bolsover town centre.

One youth has been arrested in connection with some of these incidents. Other young people involved have been placed under Anti-Social Behaviour Contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These contracts see officers work with parents to set out conditions for their children to adhere to, with the aim of reducing ASB. These conditions can include curfew times, areas they must stay away from and people they are unable to associate with.

Anti-social behaviour is on the rise in Bolsover town centre.

A total of three young people have also been reported for driving offences, related to the use of motorbikes and e-bikes in Bolsover.