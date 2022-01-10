Woman’s body found at Chesterfield property following concern call as police launch probe

Police have launched an investigation after discovering the body of a woman at a property in Chesterfield.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 10th January 2022, 12:17 pm

Emergency services were called to the scene on Whiteleas Avenue, North Wingfield, at 2.50pm on Friday, January 7.

Tragically, officers discovered the body of a 30-year-old woman after arriving at the address.

Witnesses report that police remained in the area for around 60 hours after the discovery was made.

The woman's body was discovered at a property on Whitleas Avenue, North Wingfield (image for illustrative purposes only)

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Officers were called to reports of a concern for safety of a woman at a property in Whiteleas Avenue, North Wingfield, at 2.50pm on Friday 7 January.

"Sadly, at the address the body of a 30-year-old woman was found. Her family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding her death, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 22000012772.

