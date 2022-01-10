Woman’s body found at Chesterfield property following concern call as police launch probe

Emergency services were called to the scene on Whiteleas Avenue, North Wingfield, at 2.50pm on Friday, January 7.

Tragically, officers discovered the body of a 30-year-old woman after arriving at the address.

Witnesses report that police remained in the area for around 60 hours after the discovery was made.

The woman's body was discovered at a property on Whitleas Avenue, North Wingfield (image for illustrative purposes only)

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Officers were called to reports of a concern for safety of a woman at a property in Whiteleas Avenue, North Wingfield, at 2.50pm on Friday 7 January.

"Sadly, at the address the body of a 30-year-old woman was found. Her family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding her death, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 22000012772.