Woman’s body found at Chesterfield property following concern call as police launch probe
Police have launched an investigation after discovering the body of a woman at a property in Chesterfield.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Whiteleas Avenue, North Wingfield, at 2.50pm on Friday, January 7.
Tragically, officers discovered the body of a 30-year-old woman after arriving at the address.
Witnesses report that police remained in the area for around 60 hours after the discovery was made.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Officers were called to reports of a concern for safety of a woman at a property in Whiteleas Avenue, North Wingfield, at 2.50pm on Friday 7 January.
"Sadly, at the address the body of a 30-year-old woman was found. Her family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this time.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding her death, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 22000012772.