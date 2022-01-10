Drivers who filmed Chesterfield crash scene face prosecution

Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to the incident on the A61 in the town Chesterfield, after one car had gone into the back of another.

Officers said that fortunately there were injuries from the incident.

But drvers passing by the scene of the crash may still get hurt – in their wallets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers say drivers on the other other carriageway were filming the scene on their mobile phones

The Roads Policing Unit said: “To the drivers on the opposite carriageway recording on their phones, not in full control of your vehicles, notices of intended prosecution are in the post.”

It’s illegal to hold a phone or sat nav while driving or riding a motorcycle. You must only use your phone if you have a hands-free device or dashbotrad mount.