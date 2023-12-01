Woman left with broken nose after alleged early-hours assault by two men in Derbyshire town

Officers are investigating an incident in which a woman was reportedly assaulted by two men in Derbyshire and left with a broken nose.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police were called to an incident on Church Street, Ripley – which occurred between 3.30am and 4.00am on Saturday, October 21.

The incident saw a woman left with a broken nose after reportedly being assaulted by two men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they wish speak to in connection with the alleged assault.

This is the man that officers wish to trace.

A force spokesperson said: “While the images are not the best quality, we hope someone will still be able to recognise the man and will contact us.”

If you recognise this man, witnessed the incident or have any information which could help with enquiries, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000657834:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101