News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Woman left with broken nose after alleged early-hours assault by two men in Derbyshire town

Officers are investigating an incident in which a woman was reportedly assaulted by two men in Derbyshire and left with a broken nose.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Dec 2023, 15:21 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 15:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police were called to an incident on Church Street, Ripley – which occurred between 3.30am and 4.00am on Saturday, October 21.

The incident saw a woman left with a broken nose after reportedly being assaulted by two men.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they wish speak to in connection with the alleged assault.

Most Popular
This is the man that officers wish to trace.This is the man that officers wish to trace.
This is the man that officers wish to trace.

A force spokesperson said: “While the images are not the best quality, we hope someone will still be able to recognise the man and will contact us.”

READ THIS: Man charged with four offences after altercation involving five people in Derbyshire town

If you recognise this man, witnessed the incident or have any information which could help with enquiries, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000657834:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.