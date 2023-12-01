Woman left with broken nose after alleged early-hours assault by two men in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police were called to an incident on Church Street, Ripley – which occurred between 3.30am and 4.00am on Saturday, October 21.
The incident saw a woman left with a broken nose after reportedly being assaulted by two men.
Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they wish speak to in connection with the alleged assault.
A force spokesperson said: “While the images are not the best quality, we hope someone will still be able to recognise the man and will contact us.”
If you recognise this man, witnessed the incident or have any information which could help with enquiries, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000657834:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.