Man charged with four offences after altercation involving five people in Derbyshire town

One man was charged with a number of offences following an incident in a Derbyshire town earlier this week.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Dec 2023, 13:29 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 13:29 GMT
Officers were called to an altercation involving five men, at the junction of Cotmanhay Road and Stringer Close in Ilkeston, at 9.00pm on Monday, November 27.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident, and one man has since been charged.

Tyrone Knighton (26) of no fixed address appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, November 30).

Officers are still urging witnesses to come forward.

He was charged with affray, assault, harassment and conspiracy to commit robbery – and was remanded into custody.

Two men aged 41 and 40, both from Ilkeston, were arrested on suspicion of affray and conspiracy to commit robbery. They have been released on police bail with conditions while enquiries continue.

Officers would still like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident – in particular any drivers with dashcam footage or homeowners with CCTV that may have captured the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*733506:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.