Man charged with four offences after altercation involving five people in Derbyshire town

One man was charged with a number of offences following an incident in a Derbyshire town earlier this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to an altercation involving five men, at the junction of Cotmanhay Road and Stringer Close in Ilkeston, at 9.00pm on Monday, November 27.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident, and one man has since been charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyrone Knighton (26) of no fixed address appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, November 30).

Officers are still urging witnesses to come forward.

He was charged with affray, assault, harassment and conspiracy to commit robbery – and was remanded into custody.

Two men aged 41 and 40, both from Ilkeston, were arrested on suspicion of affray and conspiracy to commit robbery. They have been released on police bail with conditions while enquiries continue.

Officers would still like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident – in particular any drivers with dashcam footage or homeowners with CCTV that may have captured the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*733506:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101