Police appeal to trace balaclava-wearing pair after car stolen during Derbyshire burglary

Officers are attempting to trace two men wearing balaclavas in connection with a burglary in Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Dec 2023, 10:51 GMT
Between 1.00am and 1.30am on Thursday, November 9, a silver Skoda Octavia was stolen after the car keys were taken from a property on Ridgeway Avenue, Littleover, Derby.

Door-to-door enquiries were conducted and residents reported that two men were seen walking around Uplands Avenue, Melton Avenue and Gayton Avenue at the time of the offence.

The first man is described as wearing a grey puffer jacket with a black band on the edge of the hood, a balaclava, black trousers and grey trainers with a white sole.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward and contact the police.

The second man is described as wearing black clothing, a balaclava and black trainers with a white sole – with a black area below the front of the shoe.

Derbyshire Police have urged anyone with information – including CCTV footage in these areas or information about the car – to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23000693901:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.