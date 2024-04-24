Woman hounded Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins with “scurrilous” allegations, court hears
Clare Glover, pleaded guilty to the harassment charge when she appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday).
The defendant is said to have emailed the MP with slurs and threatened to “inform the media”.
Glover is said to have harangued Mr Perkins with the emails between August 28 and September 9, 2023.
A solicitor told the court today that the “scurrilous” accusations caused the MP “significant distress” and “concerns about vigilantism if she (Glover) made good on her promise to go public”.
The 64-year-old defendant, who had two previous harassment offences on her record, also admitted a further harassment charge in relation to two other individuals between October 2021 and May 2022 during this morning’s hearing
District Judge Tanweer Ikram, adjourning Glover’s sentence for a pre-sentence report, said he was “keeping all options open” and the impact on her victims had been “profound”.
Glover, of Hanbury Close, Chesterfield, was bailed to be sentenced at Derby Magistrates Court on May 17.