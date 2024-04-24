Woman hounded Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins with “scurrilous” allegations, court hears

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Clare Glover, pleaded guilty to the harassment charge when she appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday).

The defendant is said to have emailed the MP with slurs and threatened to “inform the media”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glover is said to have harangued Mr Perkins with the emails between August 28 and September 9, 2023.

A woman is due to be sentenced by a judge after admitting threatening Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins with bogus allegations.

A solicitor told the court today that the “scurrilous” accusations caused the MP “significant distress” and “concerns about vigilantism if she (Glover) made good on her promise to go public”.

The 64-year-old defendant, who had two previous harassment offences on her record, also admitted a further harassment charge in relation to two other individuals between October 2021 and May 2022 during this morning’s hearing

District Judge Tanweer Ikram, adjourning Glover’s sentence for a pre-sentence report, said he was “keeping all options open” and the impact on her victims had been “profound”.