Dangerous offenders jailed for serious crimes committed in Derbyshire this year

They include killer drivers, burglars, rapists, woman beaters and a violent knife attacker.
In one awful case, a homeless man went on a rampage with a knife in a Derbyshire town – stabbing a Costa Coffee worker repeatedly in the head and arms.
2. Neil Mann
Mann, 53, was jailed for 32 months after a burglary in Whitwell during which the homeowner was present and ran from her home upon hearing his footsteps upstairs. A neighbour intervened and Mann ran off with cash, watches, and other jewellery that he had stolen from within. Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Neil Dean
Dean ploughed into an elderly woman at nearly 60mph, leaving his victim his victim “wishing she had died”. The 37-year-old was behind the wheel of his Ford Fiesta, which also had faulty brakes, when he collided with the 78-year-old woman as she went to cross Fields Farm Road in Long Eaton.Dean's 78-year-old victim suffered broken legs, a broken wrist and a broken jaw, a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.The defendant, of Laurel Crescent, Long Eaton, was jailed for two years and four months. Photo: Google
4. Darren Laken
Laken stabbed a Derbyshire Costa Coffee shop worker 10-12 times in the head and arms after he refused to charge his vape. After angrily leaving the Belper coffee shop Laken later returned, having just punched an employee at the Lion Hotel. Following the Lion Hotel ruckus he stole a packet of knives from Poundland before heading back into Costa Coffee - when the stabbing took place. Following the violent incident colleagues and customers gave first aid support until the emergency services arrived and Laken was arrested shortly after.Laken, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to six years in prison, with an additional four years on licence at a hearing at Derby Crown Court Photo: Derbyshire Police