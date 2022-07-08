North East Derbyshire District Council have prosecuted a woman for depositing controlled waste on land at Gosforth Valley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

The incident took place on or around March 17 2022. The offender was sentenced in court and asked to pay a £120 fine, ordered to pay the prosecution costs of £240 and a victim surcharge of £32.

The council hopes this will deter potential fly-tippers in the district. They have recently increased their fixed penalty fines for such offences, and are working on installing CCTV in hot-spot areas to catch offenders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NEDDC have said they will take action against any such offenders.

Councillor Charlotte Cupit, NEDDC’s cabinet member for environmental services, said: “We have a zero tolerance policy on fly-tipping and we will take full action against those involved where possible.

“We are working on further preventative measures, including recently doubling the fines to the maximum possible to deter fly-tipping and investing in our environmental health service.

“We encourage all members of the public to be vigilant and report anyone they see fly-tipping, as we have a dedicated enforcement team to deal with waste crime.”