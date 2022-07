On Thursday, July 7, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that they had attended an incident in Matlock.

Two individuals were arrested by officers in connection with an assault in the town.

Exhibits were seized from a property after officers undertook a search, and their enquiries are ongoing.

