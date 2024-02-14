Woman dragged to floor and punched in head during attack outside pub in Derbyshire town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident occurred outside The Foresters Arms pub in High Street, Swadlincote – at around 7.20pm on Saturday, February 3.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, was assaulted by another woman. She was punched to the head, dragged to the floor and kicked during the assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are keen to speak to the pictured woman, as she may have information which could help with their investigation.

Officers believe this woman may hold information that could assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises her, or those with information on the incident, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*70029:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101