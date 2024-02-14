News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Woman dragged to floor and punched in head during attack outside pub in Derbyshire town centre

A woman was attacked outside a Derbyshire pub – being dragged to the floor and punched in the head during the assault.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Feb 2024, 14:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident occurred outside The Foresters Arms pub in High Street, Swadlincote – at around 7.20pm on Saturday, February 3.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, was assaulted by another woman. She was punched to the head, dragged to the floor and kicked during the assault.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are keen to speak to the pictured woman, as she may have information which could help with their investigation.

Most Popular
Officers believe this woman may hold information that could assist with their enquiries.Officers believe this woman may hold information that could assist with their enquiries.
Officers believe this woman may hold information that could assist with their enquiries.

READ THIS: Police investigation after Peugeot drives into Chesterfield house – leaving hole in the wall

Anyone who recognises her, or those with information on the incident, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*70029:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.