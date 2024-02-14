Woman dragged to floor and punched in head during attack outside pub in Derbyshire town centre
The incident occurred outside The Foresters Arms pub in High Street, Swadlincote – at around 7.20pm on Saturday, February 3.
The victim, a woman in her 50s, was assaulted by another woman. She was punched to the head, dragged to the floor and kicked during the assault.
Officers are keen to speak to the pictured woman, as she may have information which could help with their investigation.
Anyone who recognises her, or those with information on the incident, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*70029:
