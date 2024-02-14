Police investigation after Peugeot drives into Chesterfield house leaving hole in the wall
Officers are investigating a collision which left Chesterfield house with a massive hole in the wall.
Officers received reports of a collision in Hazel Drive at around 1.30am on Thursday, February 1.
The incident saw a silver Peugeot 207 which had left the road and collided with a house, causing damage to the property. Several bricks have been pushed into the house, leaving a massive hole in the wall facing the road.
The driver had left the scene before officers arrived.
Police enquiries are ongoing.