Police investigation after Peugeot drives into Chesterfield house leaving hole in the wall

Officers are investigating a collision which left Chesterfield house with a massive hole in the wall.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 14th Feb 2024, 12:21 GMT
Officers received reports of a collision in Hazel Drive at around 1.30am on Thursday, February 1.

The incident saw a silver Peugeot 207 which had left the road and collided with a house, causing damage to the property. Several bricks have been pushed into the house, leaving a massive hole in the wall facing the road.

The driver had left the scene before officers arrived.

Police enquiries are ongoing.