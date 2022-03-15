The horrific smash happened on Tannery Street, in Woodhouse, close to the junction with Cross Street yesterday, Sunday, March 13.

Police this afternoon revealed a black Saab and a black Nissan Quashqai had reportedly collided there at around 3.50pm.

The driver of the Saab, a 28-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

A woman has sadly died and four other people have been seriously injured following a collision on Tannery Street, in Woodhouse, Sheffield, on Sunday, March 13

The driver of the Quashqai, a 37-year-old woman, and two backseat passengers, an 18-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital via ambulance.

The front seat passenger, a 73-year-old woman, suffered critical injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, she sadly died at the scene.

Officers have appealed for information following the fatal collision.

They want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed what happened or have CCTV or dashcam footage.