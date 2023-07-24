Woman crashes car along busy Derbyshire A-road while more than three times over the drink drive limit

On Sunday, July 23, officers from the Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of a car crashing into a barrier along Creswell Road, Clowne.

An SNT spokesperson said: “The officers liaised with the attending fire crews and carried out initial enquiries. This showed the female was suspected of drink driving. One of our elite and TV famous Traffic Cops attended and carried out the roadside breath test procedure – which showed the female three and a half times the drink drive limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to the nature of the crash and the low speed impact she was conveyed to hospital for a check over where she was handed over to our colleagues on response. They will now complete any evidential tests that are required, followed by interviews.”

The collision took place along the A616 Creswell Road.

In a tweet, a Derbyshire Roads Policing spokesperson said: “Driver not sure what happened apparently but blowing 127 on a roadside breath test might have something to do with it. Legal limit is 35.