Police called to crash on Chesterfield’s A61 at Whittington Moor – after criticism of “dangerous” changes to roundabout
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision along the A61 in Chesterfield, just after 9.30pm on Sunday, July 23.
The incident took place at the A61’s junction with the Whittington Moor roundabout, with two cars involved in the collision.
The force confirmed that nobody was injured as a result of the crash and no arrests were made.
This came just days after a Chesterfield driving instructor criticised changes made to the configuration of the Whittington Moor roundabout. Michael Harte, 54, is a driving instructor who has been teaching in Chesterfield for 15 years – and is also a member of the Chesterfield Driving Instructors Association.
He said that both the alterations and the lack of prior communication from Derbyshire County Council (DCC) had left the roundabout “dangerous” for road users.
Julian Gould, Highways Director for DCC, said the authority was “confident that when the roundabout markings are in place and road users have had some time to familiarise themselves with the new layout, they will prove to be successful.”