Woman charged with causing death by dangerous driving after crash that killed 21-year-old man in Derbyshire town

A woman has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal collision in Bakewell.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read
The collision occurred at around 12.30am on January 7 2023, when a Fiat 500 travelling along King Street left the carriageway and collided with the front of a shop.

Kyle Shimwell, 21, from Bakewell, was a front seat passenger in the Fiat. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, where he died on January 9 2023.

Pegler has appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court, where the case was adjourned to a later date.
Lucy Pegler, 21, of East Bank, Winster, has now been charged in connection with the case. She appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 4 – where the case was adjourned to a later date.