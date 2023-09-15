Woman charged with causing death by dangerous driving after crash that killed 21-year-old man in Derbyshire town

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The collision occurred at around 12.30am on January 7 2023, when a Fiat 500 travelling along King Street left the carriageway and collided with the front of a shop.

Kyle Shimwell, 21, from Bakewell, was a front seat passenger in the Fiat. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, where he died on January 9 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pegler has appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court, where the case was adjourned to a later date.