Police appeal to trace men who may hold vital information after designer clothes stolen from store in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police were called to the East Midlands Designer Outlet in Mansfield Road, Alfreton on Friday, August 18 – following reports of a theft from a shop.
A cap and two waxed jackets were taken from the Barbour store during the theft.
Officers have today released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to, as they believe they could hold important information which might aid their enquiries.
If you recognise these men or have any further information, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*513638:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.