Police appeal to trace men who may hold vital information after designer clothes stolen from store in Derbyshire town

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police were called to the East Midlands Designer Outlet in Mansfield Road, Alfreton on Friday, August 18 – following reports of a theft from a shop.

A cap and two waxed jackets were taken from the Barbour store during the theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have today released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to, as they believe they could hold important information which might aid their enquiries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the pair that officers wish to speak to.

If you recognise these men or have any further information, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*513638:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101