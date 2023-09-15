News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace men who may hold vital information after designer clothes stolen from store in Derbyshire town

Officers are attempting to trace two men in connection with an incident of theft at a Derbyshire shop.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Sep 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 13:21 BST
Derbyshire Police were called to the East Midlands Designer Outlet in Mansfield Road, Alfreton on Friday, August 18 – following reports of a theft from a shop.

A cap and two waxed jackets were taken from the Barbour store during the theft.

Officers have today released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to, as they believe they could hold important information which might aid their enquiries.

This is the pair that officers wish to speak to.
This is the pair that officers wish to speak to.
If you recognise these men or have any further information, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*513638:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.