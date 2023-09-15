Police appeal to trace wanted Derbyshire man amid efforts to return him to prison
Karl Priest was released from prison on March 15 2023. He is now wanted on a recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions. Officers also want to speak to him in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle.
Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate the 37-year-old, who lives in Mackworth and has links across Derby.
Those who have seen him, or have any information concerning his whereabouts, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*203551:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.