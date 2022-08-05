Woman attacked from behind by two men during robbery in Derbyshire village

The incident occurred at around 12.30pm in a field near to Holborn View, Codnor, on Friday, July 8.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was attacked from behind by two men. One of the assailants punched her in the face, before her bag was stolen and the pair ran off.

Inside the small black Ted Baker handbag that the men took was a black leather Ted Baker purse – neither of which have been found.

The woman was robbed in a field off Holborn View.

The first man was described as white, in his early 30s and around 5ft 6ins. He was of thin build and had a bald head. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, black trainers, and sunglasses.

The second man was also white and in his early 30s. He was around 5ft 8ins and slim with mousey blonde hair. He was wearing a navy blue rain jacket, blue jeans and a black baseball cap. It appeared that he had no teeth at the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference number 22*394325:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101