Woman arrested and uninsured car seized after failing roadside drugs test in Derbyshire

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 10:34 BST

A woman was arrested by police in Derbyshire after she failed a drugs test – having been found behind the wheel of an uninsured vehicle.

On Thursday, September 5, officers from the Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Team spotted a vehicle that was flagged as not being insured.

A team spokesperson said: “The vehicle was stopped and was found to have no valid insurance policy in place.

“The driver was drug tested at the roadside, resulting in a positive indication for cannabis.

This is the car that was seized by officers.placeholder image
This is the car that was seized by officers.

“The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and the vehicle seized. The driver has since been released under investigation.”

