Woman arrested and uninsured car seized after failing roadside drugs test in Derbyshire

A woman was arrested by police in Derbyshire after she failed a drugs test – having been found behind the wheel of an uninsured vehicle.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, September 5, officers from the Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Team spotted a vehicle that was flagged as not being insured.

A team spokesperson said: “The vehicle was stopped and was found to have no valid insurance policy in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The driver was drug tested at the roadside, resulting in a positive indication for cannabis.

This is the car that was seized by officers.

“The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and the vehicle seized. The driver has since been released under investigation.”