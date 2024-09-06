Woman arrested and uninsured car seized after failing roadside drugs test in Derbyshire
On Thursday, September 5, officers from the Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Team spotted a vehicle that was flagged as not being insured.
A team spokesperson said: “The vehicle was stopped and was found to have no valid insurance policy in place.
“The driver was drug tested at the roadside, resulting in a positive indication for cannabis.
“The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and the vehicle seized. The driver has since been released under investigation.”