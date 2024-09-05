Determined council planners have given the green light for a housing scheme in a north Derbyshire village purely for affordable homes in the hope it will also pave the way for three new football pitches and a sports pavilion.

NE Derbyshire District Council’s planning committee heard during a meeting on September 3 how GEDA Construction’s application for 64 homes, off Chesterfield Road, at North Wingfield, would mean the loss of about two hectares of recreational ground and it had been recommended for refusal.

However, after North Wingfield Parish Council Chairperson, Cllr Nigel Barker, told the committee an approved scheme would kick-start an ambitious plan to set up three new full-sized football pitches and a sports pavilion with a car park on the site, the committee granted permission for the housing plans.

Cllr Barker insisted there is a demand and he said it is a case of ‘build it, and they will come’ adopting and adapting the famous line from the Kevin Costner movie Field of Dreams – ‘if you build it, he will come’.

Following the meeting, Cllr Barker said: “I am delighted but it’s also a big commitment and there is a lot of work to do because it is a big step because without planning permission for the houses we could not do it and now the work starts.

“And we are going to have these new facilities, and it is not just for North Wingfield, it is for all the south and north east Derbyshire and all the county’s leagues and hopefully North Wingfield will become the centre of girls’ and county football.”

The housing scheme is on brownfield land including the former Deincourt Primary School and features bungalows, two-storey flats and two-storey houses, a new improved multi-use games area, play area and a new skate park, landscaping, parking and drainage.

Developers are contributing £500,000 for the new MUGA, play area and skate park but are only providing the scope for the pavilion and pitches but not the funding.

However, Cllr Barker explained Derbyshire Football Association is considering helping with a substantial share of the estimated £1m costs for the pavilion and pitches and there are hopes a charitable trust will be set up as North Wingfield Parish Council looks for funding avenues.

North Wingfield Parish Council has stated it will be seeking external grant funding to help finance the pavilion scheme with changing rooms and a community room and it can borrow from the Public Works Loan Board if necessary.

Cllr Barker said he has lost sleep over the plans because the parish council could be saddled with a massive debt but he hopes if the FA and the Derbyshire Girls and Ladies Football League and others get on board it could be possible for a charitable trust to be set up to chase funding.

He told how over 30 years ago one of his sons played for the former North Wingfield Colts junior teams and the pitches and facilities were ‘not great’ and he has become greatly involved trying to redevelop the dilapidated playing fields at the housing scheme site.

A consultation revealed a ‘desire to have better facilities’ for youths and to re-establish The Colts’ teams, according to Cllr Barker, and North Wingfield Parish Council ‘jumped at the chance to work with the developers’.

Cllr Barker said there has been ‘positive noises’ from Derbyshire FA concerning funding support and Derbyshire Girls and Ladies Football League in particular are supporting the plan because of the need for a base and more suitable facilities.

There is no 100per cent guarantee the pitches and pavilion can be delivered but planning permission for the housing scheme is vital to secure funding for the facilities and Cllr Barker insists there is a demand for the sports facilities.

The council received 14 public representations including concerns about traffic, parking and potential anti-social behaviour but one stated the current playing field is unusable and they welcomed the development.

Concerned resident Heather Watson, of Chesterfield Road, opposed the scale of the housing scheme and she fears it will pose traffic problems with one road in and out of the site and with an increasing number of vehicles and noise.

However, Derbyshire County Council’s highways department has not opposed the scheme but county councillor Jack Woolley stated he would like the volume of traffic and parking problems on Chesterfield Road mitigated, and some carriageway widening has been proposed with the relocation of a new zebra crossing.

Aimee Hutton, of the scheme’s home provider, The Guinness Partnership, said the housing project will deliver only affordable homes with a ‘well-considered’ use of land and Mark Jermy, of Halsall Lloyd architects, said the properties would be of a significant quality and quantity.

However, a planning officer stated the new sports pitches and pavilion are not to be provided by the developer and they will need to be provided by the parish council and only if the parish council can secure funding.

Sport England also opposed the scheme because it will mean the loss of playing field land.

Planning officers subsequently recommended the scheme be refused after they had advised that recreational ground will be lost if it goes ahead and they do not believe the benefits of the scheme outweigh the loss of recreational space and the lack of guarantees for the pavilion and pitches.

But the county council flood authority, Yorkshire Water, the Coal Authority and Derbyshire Wildlife Trust have raised no objections.

And the planning committee voted by a majority in favour of granting planning permission for the housing scheme development on 7.88hectares of land.

Cllr Barker added: “At Holmebrook Valley Country Park everybody used to turn up and the field was full of kids playing football so in three years’ time I would like to see what was Deincourt field, on a Saturday and Sunday, full of kids playing football.”