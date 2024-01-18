Woman arrested after pedestrian hospitalised following crash in Derbyshire town
The collision occurred between 3.45pm and 4.00pm, at the junction of Ash Crescent and Pear Tree Avenue in Ripley, on Monday, January 15.
The crash involved a pedestrian and a car. The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, suffered injuries to her leg and was taken to hospital – where she remains. The car left the scene before officers arrived.
A force spokesperson said: “A 29-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention, failing to stop and committing an act/series of acts with the intention of perverting the course of justice. She been released on bail pending further enquiries.”
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with dashcam footage. Officers would particularly like to speak to anyone who saw a blue vehicle in the area at the time.
Anyone who can help with the investigation should contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*30162:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.