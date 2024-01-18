Officers are appealing for witnesses to aid their investigation into a Peak District burglary.

The incident took place between 1.30pm and 3.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 17) on Burton Close Drive, Bakewell.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, especially those with CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*34147:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101