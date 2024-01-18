Police appeal for witnesses after burglary in Peak District town
The incident took place between 1.30pm and 3.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 17) on Burton Close Drive, Bakewell.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, especially those with CCTV or dashcam footage.
Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*34147:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.