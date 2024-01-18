News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for witnesses after burglary in Peak District town

Officers are appealing for witnesses to aid their investigation into a Peak District burglary.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Jan 2024, 09:42 GMT
The incident took place between 1.30pm and 3.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 17) on Burton Close Drive, Bakewell.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, especially those with CCTV or dashcam footage.

The burglary occurred yesterday afternoon.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*34147:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.