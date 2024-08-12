Woman arrested after man taken to hospital with serious injuries following Derbyshire incident

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 11:36 GMT
A woman has been arrested after a man sustained a serious head injury during a Derbyshire incident.

Derbyshire Police were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service after a man in his 20s was found with a serious head injury in Station Road, Hatton – just after 12.30am on Sunday, August 11.

A force spokesperson said: “He was taken to hospital, where he remains. The assault is believed to have happened between the evening of Saturday, August 10 and the early hours of Sunday, August 11.

“A woman in her 20s has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. She remains in police custody. We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.”

A woman was taken into custody by officers after a seriously injured man was found in the village.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000478472:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

