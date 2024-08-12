Bikers pronounced dead at scene of crash along Derbyshire’s Snake Pass – as police appeal for witnesses
The collision occurred on the A57 Snake Pass through Holden Clough, at around 1.10pm on Sunday, August 11 – and involved two red Ducati motorbikes.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Both riders, a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. Their families are aware and our thoughts are with them.
“We are keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage of the collision, or footage showing the riders in the moments leading up to the collision.”
If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000477836:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
