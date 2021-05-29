Witness appeal launched after road rage incident in Chesterfield
Police are appealing for witnesses after a road rage incident in Derbyshire.
Two drivers, one in a Grey Fiat Panda and the other in a Blue Ford Focus, were involved in the incident between 6.05pm and 6.10pm on Sunday, May 9.
They were driving Rylah Hill, in Palterton, heading towards the roundabout of the M1 and A617.
It is reported that the driver of the Fiat Panda had been tailgating the Ford Focus along Rylah Hill.
Police say they have then been told that the driver of the Fiat got out of his car, approached her window and started shouting at her.
The man reportedly then got back into his car and drove off on the A6175 towards Heath.
Anyone in the area at the time who may have any information that could help with the ongoing enquires, including any dash cam footage, is asked to contact Derbyshire police, including reference 21000256463.