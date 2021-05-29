Witness appeal launched after road rage incident in Chesterfield

Two drivers, one in a Grey Fiat Panda and the other in a Blue Ford Focus, were involved in the incident between 6.05pm and 6.10pm on Sunday, May 9.

They were driving Rylah Hill, in Palterton, heading towards the roundabout of the M1 and A617.

It is reported that the driver of the Fiat Panda had been tailgating the Ford Focus along Rylah Hill.

Rylah Hill Palterton

Police say they have then been told that the driver of the Fiat got out of his car, approached her window and started shouting at her.

The man reportedly then got back into his car and drove off on the A6175 towards Heath.