Police 'growing concerned' for welfare of missing Derbyshire woman last seen 10 days ago

Bradie Lucas, from Somercotes was last seen at around 6pm on Wednesday, May 19, but has not been seen since.

Issuing an appeal on Friday, Derbyshire Constabulary said they are ‘growing concerned' for the welfare of the missing 19-year-old as they asked the public for help finding her.

Bradie is white, about 5ft 4ins, and of slim build.

Bradie Lucas has been reported missing from Somercotes.

She was wearing a black puffer coat, a Tommy Hilfiger hoodie, tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Anyone who recognises Bradie or knows of her current whereabouts should call Derbyshire police on the non-emergency contact number 101, quoting incident 1238 of May 24 in any correspondence.

Alternatively, people can submit information by sending the force a private message on Facebook, through their contact centre on Twitter or by completing an online contact form on their website.