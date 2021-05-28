Sadness as retired Derbyshire police dog put to sleep after sudden illness

Kaiser served in Derbyshire for four years before he had to retire early due to a back condition.

He was sadly put to sleep on May 12, at nearly nine-years-old and according to Derbyshire Constabulary remained “brave and stoic right to the end, as he was throughout his life and career.”

After retirement, Kaiser become a much-loved family pet with his handler, who said: "Kaiser was the biggest and most committed Police Dog I've worked with - he was also the most vocal, as anyone who ever came near him or his van will tell you!

Derbyshire Constabulary said RPD Kaiser was put to sleep following a very sudden illness

"Throughout his career he found numerous suspects and worked countless football matches. It's fair to say that Kaiser was more than happy to take 'positive action' to prevent disorder.

"He is a sadly missed best friend and family member."

Derbyshire Constabulary added: “Thank you for your service RPD Kaiser, RIP.”