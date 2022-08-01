Witness appeal after man ‘seriously assaulted’ at Derbyshire taxi rank

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 1st August 2022, 1:23 pm
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 1:27 pm
The incident took place at or near the taxi rank on Norfolk Square, in Glossop, at around 3.20am on Saturday, June 26.

A man was seriously assaulted by another man, police said.

It is believed that the alleged attacker approached the taxi rank from the opposite side of the road before the incident and then left the scene afterwards in a taxi.

Anyone who witnessed the attack taking place or has any CCTV/dash cam footage from around that time and location, or has any other information that can assist police with their enquiries, should call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, quoting Occ Ref 22*402788.

You can also contact the force on Facebook, Twitter, or by filling out an online contact form, using the same reference number.

The Officer in this case is PC 14530 Maunsell.

