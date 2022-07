On Sunday, July 31, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver in Peartree, Derby. The vehicle was seen driving around with no lights on, despite heavy rain.

Officers stopped the vehicle and gave the driver a roadside breath test – which came back positive.

The DRPU also discovered that the motorist had been charged with drink driving the day before, and was bailed to appear at court.

The driver was remanded into custody after his second offence.