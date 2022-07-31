Police arrest drunk Chesterfield motorist who drove 800 yards from pub to his home

On Saturday, July 30, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit attended a drink driving incident in Grangewood.
A man had left a pub with a female and walked to his home address – only 800 yards away. He realised, however, that he had left his house keys in his car at the pub.
READ THIS: Armed police arrest three Chesterfield residents suspected of assaulting victim with tear gas
He walked back to get the keys and decided to drive his car back – and was subsequently stopped by officers.
A breathalyser test found that he was over the drink drive limit, and he was charged for the offence.