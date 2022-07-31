Police arrest drunk Chesterfield motorist who drove 800 yards from pub to his home

On Saturday, July 30, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit attended a drink driving incident in Grangewood.

A man had left a pub with a female and walked to his home address – only 800 yards away. He realised, however, that he had left his house keys in his car at the pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver was caught by police as he made his way home.

He walked back to get the keys and decided to drive his car back – and was subsequently stopped by officers.