Police arrest drunk Chesterfield motorist who drove 800 yards from pub to his home

Police arrested a Chesterfield man for drink driving – after he got in his car to make the 800 yard journey between the pub and his house.

By Tom Hardwick
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 11:26 am

On Saturday, July 30, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit attended a drink driving incident in Grangewood.

A man had left a pub with a female and walked to his home address – only 800 yards away. He realised, however, that he had left his house keys in his car at the pub.

The driver was caught by police as he made his way home.

He walked back to get the keys and decided to drive his car back – and was subsequently stopped by officers.

A breathalyser test found that he was over the drink drive limit, and he was charged for the offence.