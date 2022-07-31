Armed police arrest three Chesterfield residents suspected of assaulting victim with tear gas

On Saturday, July 30, the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit received reports that an individual in Chesterfield had been assaulted using CS Gas – a tear gas which is used to control riots.

The three offenders suspected of the attack were spotted driving a Mercedes through the town – which officers later brought to a stop.

Armed units were deployed to bring the suspected offenders into custody.