Armed police arrest three Chesterfield residents suspected of assaulting victim with tear gas

Armed officers arrested three people in Chesterfield yesterday – following reports that someone was assaulted with CS gas.

By Tom Hardwick
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 10:06 am

On Saturday, July 30, the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit received reports that an individual in Chesterfield had been assaulted using CS Gas – a tear gas which is used to control riots.

The three offenders suspected of the attack were spotted driving a Mercedes through the town – which officers later brought to a stop.

Armed units were deployed to bring the suspected offenders into custody.

The three occupants were subsequently arrested, and CS gas was recovered by officers on the scene.