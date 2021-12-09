“Wild animal” Derbyshire man who headbutted Vibe Bar bouncer is jailed

Phillip Beighton, 28, struck the doorman - who had just denied him entry to the nightspot and intervened in a heated row he was having with his partner - on his cheekbone.

While being arrested, drunk Beighton then spat at police officers - kicking one of them in the chest and causing over £400 damage to a police car during the August 7 incident.

Chesterfield Crown Court heard in the lead-up to the doorman attack, Beighton was seen arguing outside Vibe Bar with his partner.

Phillip Beighton behaved like a “wild animal” outside the town’s Vibe Bar - headbutting a bouncer and spitting at police officers

He followed the doorman back to the nightspot to deliver the headbutt after he tried to move the defendant’s partner to a safe place.

Jailing electrician Beighton for 36 weeks, District Judge Jonathaan Taaffe told him: “I would be failing in my public duty if I did not impose an immediate prison sentence.

“The facts of this matter are quite staggering - you were involved in a dispute with your partner because you had been drinking to excess.

“The bouncer takes the view that he will move her to a place of safety and asks you to desist - for his trouble you decided to headbutt him, causing injury to his jaw.”

Prosecutor Bethany Leigh said that around 2.50am on August 7 sloshed Beighton was seen arguing by nightclub staff outside with his partner.

A concerned doorman approached and told Beighton’s partner to move away from the irate defendant.

However, Beighton then followed the security worker back to the doorway of the club and attacked him with the blow to his head.

As police arrived at the scene Beighton was arrested and placed in the back of a force vehicle - however he kicked an officer who was driving at the time - knocking their hand from the steering wheel.

While he also caused over £400 damage to the car while kicking out - smashing its rear window.

More constables arrived as the defendant struck the side panel of the police car while two officers tried to restrain him.

Beighton then had a spit hood placed over his head and was put in a police van - where he kicked an officer in the chest.

The court heard the defendant had only a very minor criminal record - with cautions for drinking-related and violence matters.

Judge Taaffe told him: “Police attended and having initially been compliant, you then began to behave like a wild animal - you spat at an officer during the course of a pandemic.”

“Police officers have difficult jobs to do - they police our streets and will be protected by the courts.

“To use spit as a weapon is disgusting - but during the course of a national health emergency it is unforgivable.”

Beighton, of Ridgeway, Clowne, admitted ABH, two counts of assault by beating an emergency worker and criminal damage.

He was ordered to pay £200 compensation to his victims and £411 compensation for the damage to the car.