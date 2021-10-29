Chesterfield “animal” headbutted bouncer in town centre, court hears

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe told Phillip Beighton, 28, it was “difficult” to see how the court could avoid jailing him.

Prosecutor Bill Taylor told Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court Beighton was seen having an “animated” argument with a woman on Holywell Street on August 7 .

Mr Taylor said Beighton headbutted the doorman after he asked CCTV operators to keep an eye on the couple - who had earlier been refused entry to the nightspot.

Phillip Beighton headbutted a bouncer outside Vibe Bar

As police arrived at the scene the defendant then kicked an officer who was in a vehicle driving at the time - knocking his hand from the steering wheel.

More constables arrived as the defendant struck the side panel of the police car while two officers tried to restrain him.

Beighton then had a spit hood placed over his head and was put in a police van - where he kicked an officer in the chest.

The court heard the scene unfolded just a week after Beighton was arrested for failing to provide a specimen to police after being pulled over.

His solicitor, Abbie Edwards, told the court that electrician Beighton’s behaviour that night was “completely out of character”.

She said: “He’s a very hardworking young man in a long-term relationship with his partner - up until July of this year he had never been arrested by police.”

Ms Edwards added that Beighton had “little memory” of the town centre ruckus.

Beighton, of Ridgeway, Clowne, admitted ABH, two counts of assault by beating an emergency worker, common assault and criminal damage.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe told him: “Mr Beighton, I accept you’re lightly convicted and have little memory of the incident.

“But the reality is you behaved like an animal - you headbutted someone trying to check if a female was OK and you assaulted a police officer driving a car.

“You then caused damage to a police car and caused damage to (another officer)”.

“It’s difficult to see at this stage how the court can avoid a prison sentence.”

Beighton’s sentence was adjourned for probation reports.