Drink driving, theft and violence: Latest north Derbyshire cases heard by the courts
Below are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.
Michael Thompson, 41, of Masson Hill View, Matlock: Guilty of assault by beating. Fined £525, made to pay £100 court costs.
Christopher Booth, 58, of Dartmouth Court, Arundel Close, Newbold: Guilty of using violence to gain entry into premises, criminal damage and assault by beating. Given one-year community order with 120 hours unpaid work and one-year restraining order. Made to pay £100 compensation, £85 court costs and £95 victim surcharge.
Paul Hazlehurst, 32, of Princess Street, Brimington: Guilty of harassment and criminal damage. Case adjourned.
Lee Higginbottom, 32, of Vernon Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Fined £92, made to pay £60 court costs.
Kieron Yates, 19, of Preston Avenue, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Fined £233, made to pay £60 court costs.
Jermaine Sinfield, 33, of The Bungalows, Staveley: Guilty of drink driving – namely 96 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Case adjourned.
Richard Cullen, 36, of Newbold Court, Brome Head Way, Newbold: Guilty of stealing make-up products worth £263 belonging to Boots and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Jailed for 24 weeks due to record of previous offending, made to pay £128 victim surcharge.
James Beresford, 37, of Highfield Lane, Newbold: Guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of the class he was driving. Fined £337, made to pay £300 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Jamie Knowles, 42, of Dale Road, Matlock Bath: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Case adjourned.
Bethany Haythorne, 25, of Lansbury Drive, South Normanton: Guilty of driving without a licence and uninsured. Fined £300, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with eight points.
Richard Walton, 46, of Ivy Grove, Ripley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Made to pay £60 court costs.
Peter Sharrett, 66, of Hallfieldgate Lane, Shirland, Alfreton: Guilty of driving uninsured. Fined £328, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Jeremy Parker, 29, of Bonnington Drive, Somercotes: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, made to pay £325 court costs and £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Jonathan Farmer, 29, of Bridle Lane, Ripley: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Fined £660. Made to pay £150 court costs and £66 victim surcharge.