Whiskey dealer has car seized in Derbyshire after ‘breaking a bottle of his finest’ along M1
An uninsured and unlicensed whiskey dealer lost his car in Derbyshire – after he had cracked open a ‘bottle of his finest.’
On Monday, January 30, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were patrolling the M1 motorway. A driver had pulled up on the hard shoulder and was located by National Highways – and officers said that his vehicle “smelt of alcohol.”
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said that they discovered this was “due to the driver – a whiskey dealer – having broken a bottle of his finest.
“He would have been better investing in a driving licence and insurance.”
The car was seized by DRPU officers and the driver was reported.