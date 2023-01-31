Police issue dispersal order for Chesterfield town centre in bid to tackle rising anti-social behaviour

A Section 35 dispersal order is currently in place for Chesterfield town centre. It was issued for 24 hours, and became active at 7.20pm yesterday (Monday, January 30.)

The Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team said the move followed a series of anti-social incidents in the area.

These orders can be used by officers and designated PCSOs to deal with those engaging, or likely to engage, in anti-social behaviour or crime and disorder.

The order remains in place until 7.20pm this evening.