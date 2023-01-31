News you can trust since 1855
Police issue dispersal order for Chesterfield town centre in bid to tackle rising anti-social behaviour

Officers have issued a dispersal order as they attempt to prevent further anti-social behaviour in Chesterfield town centre.

By Tom Hardwick
2 hours ago - 1 min read

A Section 35 dispersal order is currently in place for Chesterfield town centre. It was issued for 24 hours, and became active at 7.20pm yesterday (Monday, January 30.)

The Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team said the move followed a series of anti-social incidents in the area.

These orders can be used by officers and designated PCSOs to deal with those engaging, or likely to engage, in anti-social behaviour or crime and disorder.

The order remains in place until 7.20pm this evening.
Any person failing to comply with a Section 35 order may be liable to be arrested.