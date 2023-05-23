Weapons and drugs seized and two men arrested after police raid on property in Derbyshire town

On Friday, May 19, officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a Section 8 PACE warrant at an address in the town.

An SNT spokesperson said: “A quantity of class A drugs, class B drugs and weapons were seized from the address during the warrant.

“Two males have been arrested for possession with intent to supply, possession of offensive weapons and abstracting electricity.

Two men were taken into custody after the warrant was executed.

“A positive result for the town of Heanor and our work will continue.”

