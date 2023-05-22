News you can trust since 1855
Violent Derbyshire drinker jailed again for second attack on same woman

A violent Derbyshire drinker has been jailed for a second attack on his long-suffering girlfriend – punching her to the face.

By Ben McVay
Published 22nd May 2023, 21:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 21:11 BST

Samuel Clarke, 29, had already been jailed in May last year for hurling a bottle of Prosecco at his abused girlfriend and breaking her tooth in half.

Derby Crown Court heard Clarke was still serving a post-custody licence period for the nasty incident when in December he became violent again with the same woman.

Prosecutor Caroline Sellars described how, as the couple took a short break away in Matlock Bath, a trip to the pub “deteriorated” after Clarke had one too many drinks.

Samuel Clarke, 29, had already been jailed in May last year for hurling a bottle of Prosecco at his abused girlfriendSamuel Clarke, 29, had already been jailed in May last year for hurling a bottle of Prosecco at his abused girlfriend
The court heard both Clarke and his partner were drinking, however she returned to their accommodation alone after suffering a fall at the pub.

Ms Sellars said: “Around an hour later Mr Clarke returned to the property and the defendant punched her to the face. Her glasses were smashed onto her face.”

Clarke, who had been in a relationship with her since July 2021, also pulled his partner’s hair and snapped her phone, the court heard.

The court heard Clarke, of Farm Close, Ripley, had seven previous offences including battery, criminal damage and ABH against the same partner.

Clarke admitted assault with actual bodily harm and criminal damage when he appeared at Derby Crown Court today (Monday).

Recorder Walsh, jailing him for 18 months, told Clarke the only appropriate punishment was “immediate custody”.

He said: “Your behaviour went from being pleasant towards her to deteriorating as you began to drink.

"It was clearly a nasty and powerful punch as it caused her glasses to smash, you carried on by snapping her phone.

"She lived in fear of what you have done. In January of last year you assaulted her occasioning her actual bodily harm once again.

"You were sentenced with a 12-month custodial sentence. Clearly you haven’t learned your lesson.”