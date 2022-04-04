Watch Traffic Cops sneak peak of Derbyshire teen joyriders fleeing police

This footage – from Channel 5’s Traffic Cops – shows an officer pursuing a gang of teenage joyriders in a stolen car.

By Ben McVay
Monday, 4th April 2022, 7:19 am

During the South Normanton chase the teens – in a Mercedes utility vehicle – evade a stinger near East Midlands Designer Outlet before ditching the car and fleeing into woods.

As the footage fades out police follow the youths into the trees.

The show airs on tonight on Channel 5 at 8pm

The clip has been released to Derbyshire Times ahead of tonight’s episode of the popular cop TV show.

It airs on Channel 5 at 8pm.

