WATCH THIS: Video shows drivers “racing at high speeds” as more than 100 motorists fined for attending Derbyshire car meets
Derbyshire Police and Bolsover District Council have worked together to fine more than 100 drivers attending car meets in Doe Lea.
This action is in response to concerns from the community regarding the dangerous behaviour of drivers attending these meets, and the nuisance behaviour affecting local residents and people travelling through the area.
a public spaces protection order came into force in September, which outlines that drivers and spectators found engaging in activities such as causing an obstruction of a public highway, playing loud music or causing a nuisance by revving can be fined.
The legal order means there are extra powers that officers and the local council can use to address these drivers.
At the last three major car meets, footage from council CCTV vans and police vehicles was used to issue fines to drivers attending.
The force has released some of this footage to highlight how intimidating and dangerous these meets can be, and to warn those who potentially may try to attend these events in the future.
Inspector Greg Hunt said: “We need to be clear in showing that we have no tolerance for those driving anti-socially and aggressively on our roads, as these events are dangerous and intimidating to the communities that they take place in.
“We will continue to work with partners to prevent these meets and ensure that there are consequences for those who bring nuisance driving to Derbyshire.”
Bolsover District Council’s cabinet member for community safety, Councillor Clive Moesby, said: “These unauthorised events are causing a range of problems for our local residents. Vehicles racing at high speeds along the public highway, damaging street furniture and road surfaces and disrupting and disturbing businesses that operate within the area.
“I want to reassure our local residents that we take this issue of anti-social behaviour very seriously and are working with the police to use all the tools we have at our disposal to deal with issues in our local communities.”