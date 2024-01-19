Pub in Derbyshire town is earmarked for conversion into convenience store and house of multiple occupation under plan

Raj Padda wants to convert the ground floor into a convenience shop and the first and second floors into two self-contained flats and a 10-bedroom house of multiple occupation.

Commenting on the plan, Paul Stevenson wrote: “We do not have a problem to the general store or the two self contained flats .....but we do however with the application to 10 HMO bedrooms. It’s in the heart of the Model Village, there is a nursing home next door. The said building would bring people loitering in this particular area where we have a quiet residential and old community living…”