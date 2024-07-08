Watch: The minutes before Samuel Wilson was hit by killer driver Zac Newman in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This video shows the minutes leading up to the death of Samuel Wilson, who was murdered by killer van driver Zac Newman in December last year.

CCTV on Ilkeston’s Market Place shows Newman driving onto Market Place at around 2.08pm on December 16 before ploughing into people gathered there.

During a trial a jury heard Newman had been out drinking and taking cocaine in the hours leading up to the incident shown here.

After being led away following a fight with several people, he later returns in his work van.

Samuel Wilson suffered catastrophic injuries and died at the scene, while two others were also seriously hurt

Newman was found guilty of murder, one count of wounding with intent and one of attempted wounding with intent. He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 23-and-a-half years.

Judge Shaun Smith KC told him: “The effect of your actions on those who knew and loved Samuel Wilson has been catastrophic.”

Footballer Sam Wilson was killed when he was struck by Zac Newman's van

Following Newman’s sentence on Friday Samuel's family has described him as “our gorgeous blue-eyed boy” and “the most loving, kind-hearted, genuine soul that you could ever meet”.

In a statement they wrote: “Sam was always smiling, he had time for everyone that was lucky enough to meet him. He was a talented football player for his local team and supported Derby County, never missing a game.

"Sam was the brains of the family – he went to Sheffield university where he earned his degree. He was a roofer who aspired to set up his own business one day alongside his Dad.

“Sam wasn’t just Sam. To us he was our Son, Brother, Boyfriend, Uncle, Nephew, Grandson, Cousin, and friend to many.

“Sam has had the opportunity to live his life selfishly ripped away from him within minutes. He had two young nieces that would call him “Uncle Moonhead” who he will not get the opportunity to watch grow and spoil them as he always did.