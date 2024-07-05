Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A van driver who ploughed into a group of people following a fight outside a Derbyshire nightclub has been jailed for over 23 years.

Zac Newman, 27, killed 26-year-old Sam Wilson who suffered catastrophic injuries and died at the scene of the collision at just after 2.10am on December 16 last year.

Judge Shaun Smith KC told Newman “In just moments the lives of so many people completely unravelled”, adding “not only did you deliberately drive into a group of people, you intended them really serious harm."

Newman denied murder but was fund guilty during a trial in which a jury heard he had been out drinking and taking cocaine just hours before he stormed off after a fight outside Ilkeston’s Market Inn.

Zac Newman killed 26-year-old Sam Wilson when he deliberately hit him with his van 2.10am on December 16 last year

He then returned and drove his work van into the group where footballer Sam Wilson was stood with his friends.

After hitting Sam and others Newman, unlicensed and uninsured at the time, drove home and arrived outside his house just seconds before police officers and was arrested.

Jailing Newman for life with a minimum of 24 years today (Friday), Judge Smith told him: “It resulted in Samuel Wilson losing his life. What you decided to do, having been involved in an incident of violence was to go to your vehicle, despite the amount of drink and drugs you had taken.

"Having done that deliberately you headed to Market Place – you wanted to seriously harm whoever came across your path. The effect of your actions on those who knew and loved Samuel Wilson has been catastrophic.”

Footballer Sam Wilson was killed when he was struck by Zac Newman's van

The judge told Newman he had accepted “no real responsibility” for what he had done, having driven off afterwards, and he did not believe the defendant was remorseful.

In heart-shattering statements Samuel’s family described him as “gorgeous, funny, witty and intelligent” and “the single most beautiful soul I have ever come across”.

Mum Lorraine Wilson, said: “Sam was taken in a senseless act of cruelty. Our gorgeous, funny, witty, intelligent son was murdered. Samuel had a bright future in front of him, taken away from him by a lowlife scumbag.

"There are no words to accurately describe the pain we feel – our future can never be the same again. We still watch the door for Sam to walk through with a cheeky smile or a witty joke.

“We will never understand who one individual could carry out such evil. We will never feel safe if he is released during our lifetime. He (Newman) should spend the rest of his life locked away.”

Samuel’s girlfriend described Samuel as “the single most beautiful soul I have ever come across”.

She said: “Sam held my heart and took extra care of it, making sure never to break it. Without Sam by my side I am heartbroken every day. I question if I still want to be here. Sometimes I feel like giving up but I’m reminded who Sam would not want that for me.”

His sister said: “Sam was taken away from us by a selfish and evil individual, you (Newman) have taken away my longest friend.

"You have made me an only child and I have had to see my parents tormented by losing a child, you have taken away my children’s uncle.”

Two others also suffered injuries which were not life threatening and Newman was found guilty of one count of wounding with intent and one of attempted wounding with intent.

The court heard Newman had previous convictions for battery, public disorder and supplying drugs.

During his trial one witness described seeing Sam Wilson under the wheel of Newman’s van before it “sped off”.

Giving evidence, the witness said: “After it went into the group of people it moved slowly and I saw a man under the wheel.”

Another witness described the moments before Sam Wilson was hit. He said: “The van came around the corner. He drove into a group of about four-five people and everyone started screaming and he just carried on driving.

"A few got knocked over but one of them got stuck under the wheel. I ran after the van. The person who was stuck under the wheel got unstuck from the wheel.

"He was on the floor, not moving. He was unconscious. His clothes were ripped up. Then he just drove off.”