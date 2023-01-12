WATCH: Moment Derbyshire police raid a barbershop and find drug dealer carrying a loaded gun while having a trim
This is the moment, captured on police bodycam footage, when officers raiding a Derbyshire barbershop find a drug dealer carrying a loaded gun while having a trim.
Usman Nazir, 21, was having his hair cut when he was quizzed for an unrelated matter in the shop in Upperdale Road, Normanton, Derby.
Officers found a handgun in his right pocket and a CS spray in his left during the search on May 11, 2021. Bodycam shows an officer ask Nazir: “I’m going to ask and be very specific. Are there any weapons on you?”
Nazir, wearing a black-and-white camouflage Superdry coat and hoodie, calmly replies: “No.” While being patted down, the officer unzips Nazir’s coat pocket and pulls out thefirearm. It was later found to be loaded with three live rounds.
A further search of his flat in Great Northern Road uncovered another loaded handgun as well as large quantities of cocaine, cannabis, a stab vest and a machete.
Nazir admitted seven offences including possession of a firearm, ammunition and possession of drugs with intent to supply. This week he was jailed for five years at Derby Crown Court.
PC Laura McLuckie, of Derbyshire Police, said: “As officers we are prepared for many things – but finding a loaded handgun in the pocket of a man getting his haircut was something none of us could have thought would happen. “The calmness of Nazir when he was arrested, knowing what was inside his right-hand pocket was nothing short of incredible.
“The level of danger that Nazir posed was made even clearer by the weapons found at his home – which showed the serious nature of the criminality that he was involved with.”