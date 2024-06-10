Joshua Hill, 27, and his passenger, both unscathed by the horrific crash were heard saying “run, run, run” by members of the public trying to help the injured family before running away.

Hill, of Wheata Road, Sheffield, admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

The court heard how on the morning of December 9 last year Hill overtook a car on the single carriageway A632 as Angela Boyack, 59, and her son Stephen Boyack, 22, approached from the opposite direction in Stephen’s Hyundai i20, heading towards Chesterfield.

As the driver he was overtaking, on the 50mph stretch of road, applied his brakes to allow Hill to move back over to the left and avoid the collision, Hill went into a skid before hitting the Boyacks "head on”.