Police have said that more arrests will follow after several incidents around the game on Saturday, April 2.

Five Grimsby supporters were arrested for a range of offences including public order, pyro possession, drugs, and pitch encroachment – while a Chesterfield fan was also arrested for breaching his football banning order.

A serious assault occurred during the game, at around 4pm outside the Donkey Derby pub.

A Grimsby fan in his 30s suffered a serious head injury during a disturbance involving a number of fans from both clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More arrests are expected in the coming days and weeks, as officers trawl through video footage from before, during, and after the game following further complaints from members of the public.

PC Adam Collins, the dedicated officer for Chesterfield FC, said: “This weekend we saw significant incidents of disorder both inside the ground and in the wider town area.

“As a force we work closely with the club and supporters’ groups to ensure that matchdays are a safe and family friendly event.

“The vast majority of those who come to matches, from both home and away teams, are fantastic ambassadors for their clubs – but those who took part in the various incidents of disorder on Saturday are the absolute opposite.

“Put simply, their behaviour was totally unacceptable and over the coming days and weeks we will be reviewing CCTV, including high-resolution drone footage, to identify those involved.”

A drugs operation run at the town’s train station during the day also recovered 15 dealer bags of cocaine and saw two men arrested for drug offences.

PC Adam Collins said: “The planning for this game identified that a larger number of officers were required to deal with potential issues caused by a small proportion of those attending the fixture, with horses from South Yorkshire Police utilised to help provide further support to officers on foot.

“We also worked closely with colleagues from Humberside Police – and will continue to do so to identify travelling fans involved in any criminality.

“However, that small minority should not take away from the vast majority of fans who will be equally angered by the actions of those responsible for the scenes over the weekend.”

Anyone with any information, in particular those with footage of any incidents, are asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, using reference number 193-010422. For those with information about the assault outside the Donkey Derby, particularly those with dashcam footage, use reference 22*187483:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101