Warning for residents of Derbyshire town after multiple reports of scam caller posing as police officer

A number of residents in a Derbyshire town have reported being contacted by a scam caller purporting to be a police officer.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Oct 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 09:52 BST
On Tuesday, October 3, Derbyshire Police received a number of reports from the Matlock area of residents being phoned from a withheld number, with the caller claiming they were a police officer investigating an incident.

Any residents who receive such a call are being urged to hang up and report it to the force.

Those who receive a call like this are being asked to report it to the police.
Derbyshire Police can be contacted using any of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.