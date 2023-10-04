Warning for residents of Derbyshire town after multiple reports of scam caller posing as police officer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Tuesday, October 3, Derbyshire Police received a number of reports from the Matlock area of residents being phoned from a withheld number, with the caller claiming they were a police officer investigating an incident.

Any residents who receive such a call are being urged to hang up and report it to the force.

Derbyshire Police can be contacted using any of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101