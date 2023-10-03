Man arrested after police knock on doors in Chesterfield street early in the morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers carried out house-to-house enquiries in Shirland Street, Chesterfield, on Monday, October 2, in connection with an investigation into a criminal damage offence.

Residents from the area reported police knocking on their doors asking if they had seen or heard anything suspicious between 12.15am and 3am.