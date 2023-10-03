Man arrested after police knock on doors in Chesterfield street early in the morning
A man has been arrested following house-to-house enquiries in Chesterfield.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:09 BST- 1 min read
Officers carried out house-to-house enquiries in Shirland Street, Chesterfield, on Monday, October 2, in connection with an investigation into a criminal damage offence.
Residents from the area reported police knocking on their doors asking if they had seen or heard anything suspicious between 12.15am and 3am.
Derbyshire Police has confirmed that a man in his thirties was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. No further action is being taken in relation to the incident.